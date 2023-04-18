Boris Eldagsen refuses award after submitting AI-generated photo
Artist Boris Eldagsen says it's important to differentiate AI-generated art from photography by using a term he calls "promptography".
He recently submitted an AI image into The Sony World Photography Awards and won - but refused the award after revealing his photo was generated by artificial intelligence.
Talking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the artist questions whether putting photography and 'promptography' into the same category would be a mistake.