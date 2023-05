A video of a man doing the "worm" during a Rita Ora performance at a charity event has gone viral.

Ora was performing her song Praising You at a Prince's Trust event in New York when Australian lobbyist Ian Smith decided to show off his dance moves.

The 57-year-old's wife and former Australian senator, Natasha Stott Despoja watched on as her other half was filmed by high-profile stars like Kate Beckinsale.