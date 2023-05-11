Man confused for Eurovision star in BBC interview

A man in a lime green silky top was mistaken for Finland's Eurovision singer by a BBC reporter at the semi-final event on Monday.

Katie Walderman referred to the "main man himself", meaning Finnish entrant Kaarija, as she spoke to visitors in Liverpool... but all was not quite as it seemed.

A BBC North West Tonight spokesperson said: "This was a case of Eurovision fever. We hope the real Kaarija will join us on North West Tonight so we can say sorry and wish him well for the Grand Final."

