A singing "brussel sprout", Italy's soft play area and a man in a soap dish: just some of the highlights, according to Graham Norton, of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Sweden's Loreen was crowned the night's winner, watched by an estimated audience of over 150 million viewers worldwide.

Here are some highlights in 90 seconds.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.