Vernon Kay says he "absolutely loved" presenting his BBC Radio 2 show his morning.

When asked if he was "trolled" about being a young person replacing 72-year-old broadcaster Ken Bruce, Mr Kay responded: "I'm 50 next year, thank you very much".

The BBC has been criticised for replacing veteran presenters like Bruce, who hosted the weekday programme for 31 years.

Other popular presenters who also left the station include Vanessa Feltz and the late Paul O'Grady.