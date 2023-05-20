Emotional Harrison Ford accepts Cannes awards Palme d'Or award
Harrison Ford has emotionally accepted Cannes Film Festival's honorary Palme d'Or lifetime achievement award, the most prestigious honour offered at the annual event.
Ford was at the world renowned film festival in southern France ahead of the premiere for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment of the adventure saga.
