Author Ian McEwan has paid tribute to his longtime friend Martin Amis, one of the most celebrated British authors of his generation, following his death at the age of 73.

Amis is best known for his 1984 novel Money, the 1989 work London Fields and 1995's The Information. He wrote 14 novels in total, as well as several non-fiction books and a memoir in a career spanning 50 years.

McEwan told the Today Programme's Justin Webb on BBC Radio 4 he had "a great tenderness about Martin that never really reached the public press".