Brand and co-presenter laugh at incident

A woman has accused Russell Brand of exposing himself to her and then laughing about it minutes later on his BBC radio show.

The episode, which aired on 21 June, 2008, features this exchange between Brand and Matt Morgan.

Neither Brand nor his co-presenter have replied to requests for comment.

In a statement, the BBC said it was sorry to hear the allegations and would investigate them as part of a review into Brand's time at the BBC.

WARNING: This video contains explicit details and language that some might find offensive.

