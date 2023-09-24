British actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas announced earlier this month that they were divorcing after four years of marriage.

At the time, they described the split as "amicable".

But now the 27-year-old actress is suing her estranged husband demanding their young children be returned to England.

Nada Tawfik has the latest as this celebrity divorce continues to unfold.

