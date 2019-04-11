Who is Julian Assange?
Julian Assange: Why Wikileaks founder spent years in Ecuador's embassy

Some see him as a reckless 'hacktivist' - others think he's a campaigner for truth.

Julian Assange lived in the Ecuadorian embassy for seven years and is the man behind whistleblowing site Wikileaks.

Now he's been removed from the embassy and arrested by UK police. But why was Assange there in the first place?

