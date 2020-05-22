Can children catch and spread coronavirus?

Video

How likely children are to catch and spread coronavirus is talked about a lot when it comes to deciding how and when to reopen schools.

The problem is that Covid-19 is a new disease and not something scientists have had long to study - meaning the available data on the subject that's currently available is sparse.

Here, BBC's Health Correspondent Laura Foster explains what we do know currently about how children are affected by the virus.

Video by Laura Foster, Terry Saunders and Tobias Chapple