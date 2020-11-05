The new four-week lockdown has officially started in England.

The government has brought the measures in because of the rise in cases of coronavirus and hospital admissions.

On Wednesday, the NHS in England was placed on its highest alert level and health bosses said they were seriously concerned that the NHS was facing a "very difficult winter".

Although this lockdown involves the closing of pubs, gyms and non-essential shops, it is not as strict as the UK-wide one was in the spring.

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains what you are still allowed to do.