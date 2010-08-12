Media player
Charity warns over NHS patient safety alert failures
NHS trusts in England are being accused of putting lives at risk by failing to implement alerts on patient safety.
A report by the charity Action against Medical Accidents says more than half of trusts in England are late in implementing at least one Patient Safety Alert.
But the Department of Health said timely action had been taken on the vast majority of safety warnings.
Jane Hughes reports.
12 Aug 2010
