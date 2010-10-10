Media player
Care farm work 'aids mental health'
A farm in Suffolk has been so successful in the care of adults with mental health problems that another farm in Norfolk is going to be used for the same purpose.
GPs can refer patients with mental illness to work there as part of their treatment.
Sarah White reports.
10 Oct 2010
