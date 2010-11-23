Lung cancer survivor Alan German
Warning issued over winter coughs

Lung cancer survivor Alan German has described how breathlessness and the symptoms of a cold turned out to be lung cancer.

Mr German, 59, said he never imagined he may have the disease.

The small tumour was discovered in a chest X-Ray after a bout of feeling breathless while on holiday.

