Warning issued over winter coughs

Lung cancer survivor Alan German has described how breathlessness and the symptoms of a cold turned out to be lung cancer.
Mr German, 59, said he never imagined he may have the disease.
The small tumour was discovered in a chest X-Ray after a bout of feeling breathless while on holiday.
23 Nov 2010
