Dr Rosemary Leonard
Rosemary Leonard: 'Seek advice over persistent coughs'

BBC Breakfast's resident GP Dr Rosemary Leonard says people with persistent coughs should get their symptoms checked.

Pharmacists have been asked by their professional body to pick out people with persistent problems and urge them to see their GP.

A long-lasting cough could indicate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects millions in the UK, or even cancer.

  • 23 Nov 2010
