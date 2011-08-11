Media player
Smoking 'more harmful' to women
Research suggests that smoking does more harm to women's health than to men's.
A study in the Lancet suggests smoking increases women's risk of developing heart disease significantly more than it increases men's risk.
Jane Hughes reports.
11 Aug 2011
