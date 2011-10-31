Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should we have the right to choose Caesarean section on the NHS?
Women in England and Wales may soon be given the right to choose a Caesarean section on the NHS.
Previously, they were expected to give birth naturally unless there was a medical reason not to.
However, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence is now recommending women are given the right to choose.
Independent midwife, Virginia Howes and elective Caesarean campaigner, Pauline Hull discussed the issues involved.
-
31 Oct 2011
