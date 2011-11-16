Man smoking while driving
Doctors urge ban on smoking in cars

Smoking in all cars across the UK should be banned to protect people from second-hand smoke, doctors say.

The British Medical Association has made the call following research that shows the level of toxins in a car can be up to 23 times higher than in a smoky bar.

Opponents say the ban, which would be in effect even if the driver is alone in the vehicle, would be a step too far and difficult to enforce.

Jane Hughes reports.

