Doctors urge ban on smoking in cars

Smoking in all cars across the UK should be banned to protect people from second-hand smoke, doctors say.
The British Medical Association has made the call following research that shows the level of toxins in a car can be up to 23 times higher than in a smoky bar.
Opponents say the ban, which would be in effect even if the driver is alone in the vehicle, would be a step too far and difficult to enforce.
Jane Hughes reports.
16 Nov 2011
