Children doing exercises
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Call for mandatory PE tests alongside maths and reading

A leading sports medicine specialist has said that physical education in schools should be examined just like English and Maths.

Andy Franklyn-Miller says this should happen at every key stage of the curriculum, to help children with health problems and identify future sports stars.

Adam Brimelow reports.

  • 21 Nov 2011