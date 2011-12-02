Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CQC failed to offer value for money, says report
The organisation set up to ensure that basic standards of care are met in hospitals and care homes has been criticised for not doing its job properly.
A report out today says the Care Quality Commission has failed to meet its timetable for inspections and is not offering value for money.
Dominic Hughes reports.
-
02 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window