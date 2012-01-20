Video

Staff at the Royal Hospital neo-natal unit in Belfast are trying to find the source of the bacterial infection linked to the deaths of three babies.

The first child died on 6 January, the second on 13 January - both from the Pseudomonas infection. The third child died on Thursday night.

A helpline has been set up for parents on 028 90 635 38

The chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust said a full investigation was being carried out.

The BBC's Dominic Hughes reports.