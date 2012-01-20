Media player
Three babies dead after infection at Belfast hospital
Staff at the Royal Hospital neo-natal unit in Belfast are trying to find the source of the bacterial infection linked to the deaths of three babies.
The first child died on 6 January, the second on 13 January - both from the Pseudomonas infection. The third child died on Thursday night.
A helpline has been set up for parents on 028 90 635 38
The chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust said a full investigation was being carried out.
The BBC's Dominic Hughes reports.
20 Jan 2012
