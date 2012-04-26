Media player
Diabetes: Niamh, 9, on living with the illness
Niamh Bridger and her mum Trisha talk to BBC Radio 4 reporter Simon Browning about living with Type 1 Diabetes.
Nine year old Niamh has had diabetes for seven years.
Type 1 diabetes tends to appear in childhood, while Type 2 diabetes is often linked to diet.
Both lead to problems controlling the amount of sugar in the blood.
26 Apr 2012
