Man with depression says exercise helped him feel better

Research published in the British Medical Journal suggests encouraging patients being treated for depression to be more active does not help their recovery.

Current NHS guidelines recommend that people being treated for mild to moderate depression do more exercise.

David from Bradford suffers from depression and told BBC Radio 5 live's Chris Warburton that exercise gave him the motivation he needed to keep going.

  • 06 Jun 2012