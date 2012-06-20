Media player
Doctors' worries about increasing rates of 'super obesity'
Doctors have told BBC Breakfast they are now increasingly worried about so called 'super obesity', where people weigh so much that they struggle to leave the house.
Britain's obesity epidemic will cost the NHS and the economy £60bn annually by 2050. That is the prediction of health professionals who will meet MPs today to discuss the problem.
Jenny Hill reports.
20 Jun 2012
