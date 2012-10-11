Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Ireland private abortion clinic sparks protest
Opponents of abortion in Northern Ireland have condemned a decision by the charity, Marie Stopes International, to open its first clinic next week.
It will offer a service to women who are up to nine weeks pregnant and who fit the strict legal criteria for ending a pregnancy.
Abortions in Northern Ireland are only allowed in exceptional medical circumstances, and until now the NHS has been the sole provider.
Branwen Jeffreys reports.
11 Oct 2012
