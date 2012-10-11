Placard from anti-abortion rally
Northern Ireland private abortion clinic sparks protest

Opponents of abortion in Northern Ireland have condemned a decision by the charity, Marie Stopes International, to open its first clinic next week.

It will offer a service to women who are up to nine weeks pregnant and who fit the strict legal criteria for ending a pregnancy.

Abortions in Northern Ireland are only allowed in exceptional medical circumstances, and until now the NHS has been the sole provider.

Branwen Jeffreys reports.

