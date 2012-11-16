Video

Volunteers at a hospital in Wales have been taking part in a scheme offering support to new mothers.

The "maternity buddies" scheme at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, sees mothers, grannies and students, chatting to new mums on post-natal wards, picking up packs of nappies and carrying meal trays.

The hospital says volunteers will not do any work usually done by nurses, as the BBC's Jenny Hill reports.