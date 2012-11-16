Media player
Meet the 'maternity buddies' helping new mothers
Volunteers at a hospital in Wales have been taking part in a scheme offering support to new mothers.
The "maternity buddies" scheme at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, sees mothers, grannies and students, chatting to new mums on post-natal wards, picking up packs of nappies and carrying meal trays.
The hospital says volunteers will not do any work usually done by nurses, as the BBC's Jenny Hill reports.
16 Nov 2012
