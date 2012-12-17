Video

The government faces calls to overhaul pharmacy regulation after a BBC investigation exposed numerous chemists illegally selling dangerous and addictive drugs.

Undercover reporters from Inside Out London were sold Valium, opiates and other controlled drugs, without prescription, at nine pharmacies.

Guy Lynn reports.

BBC Inside Out is on BBC One in the London region on Monday, 17 December at 19:30 GMT and nationwide on the iPlayer for seven days following transmission.