Pharmacists found illegally selling Valium and morphine

The government faces calls to overhaul pharmacy regulation after a BBC investigation exposed numerous chemists illegally selling dangerous and addictive drugs.

Undercover reporters from Inside Out London were sold Valium, opiates and other controlled drugs, without prescription, at nine pharmacies.

  • 17 Dec 2012
