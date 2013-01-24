'Speed up' research on new antibiotics, warns minister
The Conservative MP Stephen Metcalfe has warned that research into the "next generation of antibiotics" is not happening quickly enough.
Mr Metcalfe, a member of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee, said the fight against drug resistant infections is a "global problem".
Professor Dame Sally Davies, the chief medical officer for England, told a committee of MPs that going for a routine operation could become deadly due to the threat of infection.