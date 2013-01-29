Media player
Medical bodies seek soft drink sugar tax
Leading medical bodies are calling for a 20p-per-litre levy on soft drinks to be included in this year's Budget.
More than 60 organisations, including the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, are backing the recommendation by food and farming charity Sustain.
They say it would raise £1bn a year in duty to fund free fruit and meals in schools to improve children's health.
The soft drinks industry says raising taxation is unnecessary, as they are already doing their bit in the fight against obesity.
Branwen Jeffreys reports.
29 Jan 2013
