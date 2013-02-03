More than half of nurses believe their NHS ward or unit is dangerously understaffed, according to a survey.

The Nursing Times conducted an online poll of nearly 600 of its readers on issues such as staffing, patient safety and NHS culture.

The survey also found three-quarters had witnessed what they considered "poor" care over the past 12 months.

The government said it had increased staffing and hundreds of new nurses were still being taken on by the NHS.

Matthew Stadlen reports.