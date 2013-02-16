Video

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned NHS bosses against allowing a culture that is "legalistic and defensive" in dealing with staff who raise concerns over patient care.

In a letter to all English NHS trusts, Mr Hunt highlighted fears that "gagging" clauses were being used to "frustrate" such whistleblowing.

A climate of "openness and transparency" is essential, he said.

It comes after one former NHS trust boss broke a gag to talk to the BBC.

Tom Barton reports.