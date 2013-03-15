More than 30 families have taken legal action against a hospital in Cumbria blaming poor care and medical negligence for a catalogue of baby and maternal deaths and injuries.

Furness General Hospital at Morecambe Bay is now the subject of a number of investigations including a police inquiry.

The trust said there was "no denying" families were let down in the past, but said it was "determined that we can learn from it and we will ensure we continue to do so".

James Titcombe's baby son died at the hospital in 2008. An inquest found that Joshua died of natural causes but could have been saved if staff had acted faster.

Mr Titcombe, who now campaigns for patient safety, spoke to BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Louise Minchin. He was joined by Peter Walsh, Chief Executive of the charity Action Against Medical Accidents.