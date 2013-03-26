Video

A woman who lost three family members at Stafford Hospital has called for more money to be ploughed into extra hospital staff.

Ministers are proposing a package of measures in response to the Stafford hospital inquiry - including further training for nurses.

At least 400 patients died because of neglect and abuse from 2005 to 2008.

Heather Wilhelms, whose husband, mother and father died at the hospital, describes how her husband, Tom, had to resort to drinking from a vase when he was a patient.

She says she does not want the hospital to close.