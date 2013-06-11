Obese man smoking and drinking
Early deaths: Regional variations 'shocking' - Hunt

The local variation in early death rates revealed in a new league table for England is "shocking" and must drive action to improve health, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Public Health England's Longer Lives website, which ranks local authorities, shows people in north-west England are at the greatest risk of dying early.

Mr Hunt said the data could be used to tackle smoking, drinking and obesity.

Dominic Hughes reports.

