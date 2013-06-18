Video

Mental health services in England could be banned from using face-down restraint, and many are training their staff to resolve issues without physical intervention.

Research by the charity Mind says many mental health trusts no longer use face-down restraint because it is considered too dangerous and traumatic, but some trusts still use the procedure two or three times a day.

Naomi Ball began having mental health issues when she was 14, and at 17, when she went into hospital for the first time, she was subjected to restraint.

She says the experience of being restrained made her situation worse, because it "feeds into everything I struggle with."