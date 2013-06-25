'I would still have gone for the mastectomy'

Video

Thousands of women across Britain with a family history of breast cancer are to be offered drugs on the NHS to help prevent the disease.

Professor of Medical Oncology Tony Howell told BBC Breakfast that women should go to their GP to find out if they qualify for the drugs.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence says tamoxifen or raloxifene taken daily for five years can cut breast cancer risk by 40%.

Wendy Watson chose to have a preventative double mastectomy at the age of 37 because she knew of nine relatives who had breast cancer.

Ms Watson, who runs a helpline for those at high risk of breast cancer, told BBC Breakfast: "For me, personally, I'm more than happy with the decision that I made and I've been able to take control and get on with my life and do lots of things."