'Intelligent' knife detects cancer

An "intelligent" knife that can sniff out tumours to improve cancer surgery has been developed by scientists.

The Imperial College London team hope to overcome the dangerous and common problem of leaving bits of the tumour in a patient, which can then regrow.

Early results, in the journal Science Translational Medicine, showed the "iKnife" could accurately identify cancerous tissue on the spot.

It is now being tested in clinical trials to see if it saves lives.

Fergus Walsh reports.