Prescription pad
Health checks for over 40s branded 'a waste of time'

Health checks offered to millions of people over 40 are a waste of time, according to the head of the Royal College of GPs.

Dr Clare Gerada said the government is promoting its NHS Health Check programme "against good evidence" and the checks do not reach people who need them the most.

  • 20 Aug 2013
