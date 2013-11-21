Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cancer patient Steve Evans on choosing palliative care
Two years ago, Steve Evans was told he had 12 months to live.
For a while he underwent treatment that helped both to improve the quality of his life and extend it.
Now Steve has decided to stop all aggressive cancer treatment and has chosen to receive only palliative care.
He spoke to John Maguire.
-
21 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window