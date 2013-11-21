Steve Evans
Cancer patient Steve Evans on choosing palliative care

Two years ago, Steve Evans was told he had 12 months to live.

For a while he underwent treatment that helped both to improve the quality of his life and extend it.

Now Steve has decided to stop all aggressive cancer treatment and has chosen to receive only palliative care.

He spoke to John Maguire.

