Video

The first national inspection of more than 900 GP surgeries in England has found one in three is failing to meet basic standards.

The Care Quality Commission found examples of ''very poor care'', including cases of dangerously stored medicines and even maggots.

The BBC's Ben Ando has been speaking to patients and a pharmacy worker outside a doctor's surgery in Nottingham where maggots were found, about their experiences of the practice.

The Dale Surgery in Nottingham has issued a statement about the CQC's findings, saying it ''took action to deal with a small number of insect larvae in the hallway by the back door of our premises''.

''We also contacted a pest control company to confirm that there was no evidence of wider infestation'', the statement said.