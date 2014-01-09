Video

Sugar is "worse" than tobacco and should be regulated as such, a campaigner has claimed.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, director of campaign group Action on Sugar, says its addition to processed food removes the ability to "exercise personal responsibility."

Dr Malhotra told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "Tobacco isn't added into processed food. It's not being consumed by the overall mass of the population, so one could argue [sugar] is more of issue."

Barbara Galliani from the Food and Drink Federation, however, said the comparison is "ludicrious", and that sugar is not the cause of obesity if consumed as part of varied and balanced diet.