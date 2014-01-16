Gouty foot
UK gout rates: Sharp rise in number of sufferers

There has been a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from gout in the UK.

The disease, which is a type of arthritis caused by a build-up of uric acid in the blood, now affects one in 40 people.

Jane Dreaper reports.

