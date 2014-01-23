Sue Walker
NHS waiting times: 'I was lying in hospital bed'

The NHS is struggling to carry out routine operations in the 18 weeks promised to patients.

Sue Walker, a patient on the waiting list for a hip replacement repair, told the BBC how her operation was cancelled as she lay on her hospital bed ready to go into surgery.

  • 23 Jan 2014
