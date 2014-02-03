Media player
Plastic surgery 'boom' in the UK
There has been a dramatic increase in the popularity of plastic surgery in the UK, according to figures from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (Baaps).
The number of nose jobs, face lifts and breast implant operations all soared by more than 10% last year.
Richard Lister reports.
03 Feb 2014
