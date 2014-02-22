Person drinking a bottle of beer
'Up to five deaths' caused by drinking game Neknominate

Social networking sites Facebook and Twitter should introduce warnings over the drinking game Neknominate, councils in England and Wales have said.

The game, which involves people filming themselves downing alcohol and then nominating someone else to continue, has been linked to several deaths.

Professor Mark Bellis from the UK Faculty of Public Health spoke to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt about the dangers of the game.

