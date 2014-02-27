Media player
Government 'chasing chemists on legal highs'
The government will hold a summit of drugs experts and police on Thursday as it attempts to tackle the issue of so-called "legal highs".
It is expected to focus on how laws might be changed to deal with the trade in the chemicals, which are on sale openly on websites and high streets across the UK.
Andy Moore reports.
27 Feb 2014
