Many Afghans are still coping with the consequences of more than three decades of conflict, including the lack of adequate health care.

The United Nations estimates that up to 40% of the Afghan population does not have access to medical care - and many of those people live in its most inaccessible areas.

But now, some doctors are turning to technology to help diagnose and treat patients remotely.

Roja Assadi reports.

Original video produced by BBC Persian Click