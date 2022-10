Eating seven or more fruit and vegetable portions a day could save lives, according to a report.

The study, by researchers at University College London, found that eating seven-a-day cut the risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.

But what do children think about eating so many greens a day?

Pupils at Pen-kye Primary School in Cardiff told BBC Radio 5 live's Mark Hutchings they struggled to manage five and would get "bored" eating seven.