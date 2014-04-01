The NHS is facing the biggest challenge in its history because of the squeeze on its budget, says its new boss.

In a speech on his first day as NHS England's chief executive, Simon Stevens, will say the health service is enduring "the most sustained budget crunch in its 66-year history".

In an age where the population is getting older, staying healthy would involve a "team effort" between the public and the NHS, he told the BBC in an interview ahead of the speech.